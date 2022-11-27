“It’s time to move on’: Husker fans at Omaha bar react to new Nebraska head coach

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Husker fans at Crescent Moon had mixed emotions about new head coach Matt Rhule.

“I’m excited about the opportunity, I think he has a great track record at the college level and he was able to turn around Temple and Baylor,” said football fan Bill Richards.

Matt Rhule became the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers over the weekend signing an eight-year contract. Rhule previously had successful victories in college football at Baylor and Temple. He now replaces Scott Frost who was fired from his alma mater earlier in the season and Mickey Joseph was promoted as interim coach.

Richards said it’s time to move on.

“I’m just really happy with how Mickey Joseph took over with the program and he was able to accomplish great things and establish a great relationship with the players. Bill bush was off the charts defensively I’m hopeful he can take a look at those guys and look at the transition.”

For fan David Schoonover, he said it was a good decision to pick Rhule and he believes Rhule can bring his experience with national football to the Huskers.

“When it comes down to being the coach of the huskers there’s plenty of guys that have gone on from college to the pros that don’t have success but then come back and have a lot of success,” Schoonover said.

Another fan, Steve Kuhl, thought otherwise about Ruhle.

“There’s kinda collective searching going on you have Matt Ruhle who has an accomplished lineage although I would argue with Temple and Baylor it’s quite a bit different with coming to Nebraska,” Kuhl said.

Kuhl said with all that’s happened this season he’s emotionally torn with Nebraska.

“His forte is coming into situations that are foundationally tenuous to Nebraska and turning them around.”

Despite this, Kuhl said like many fans he’s going to stay cautiously optimistic.

The University of Nebraska announced they will release additional details about Rhule’s contract at Monday’s news conference.

