David’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front moved through overnight sweeping away some rain showers that had been falling across southern Nebraska and Iowa. That rain staying mainly south of I-80, but not providing much relief from the ongoing drought conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies along with those gusty northwest winds will keep things chilly today. Temperatures will stay in the 30s for most of the morning, warming into the middle 40s this afternoon. More than 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but actually close to average for this time of year. Winds will die down this evening, but it will stay chilly with temperatures falling into the low 30s by 7pm.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Mild weather returns briefly for Monday as gusty southwest winds kick up. Winds could reach 25 to 30mph at times. With morning sunshine, temperatures should be able to climb into the low to mid-50s for the metro. The warm-up will short lived as a storm system rolls into the Midwest Monday night into Tuesday pushing a cold front our direction. Temperatures will still be relatively mild in the morning on Tuesday, but will likely fall into the 30s during the afternoon with strong northwest winds. Light rain showers may develop behind that front, changing over to light snow for the afternoon. Snow should be ending by the early evening hours.

Cold Blast Tuesday (WOWT)

Accumulating snow does appear likely across the region on Tuesday. While light snow is expected in the metro, the heavier accumulating snow likely stays across northeast Nebraska into northern Iowa. A coating of snow to perhaps an inch is possible along the I-80 corridor including both Lincoln and Omaha. North of Fremont and Blair, snow totals of 1 to perhaps 3 inches will be possible, likely creating some slick conditions for the afternoon and evening hours.

Snow Potential Tuesday (WOWT)

Very cold air settles in behind the snow Tuesday night with temperatures falling into the mid-teens. Gusty northwest winds keep us cold on Wednesday with highs likely only topping out in the upper 20s. Temperatures moderate quickly to end the week, jumping back into the 40s for Thursday, and 50s by Friday.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

