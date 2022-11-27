David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm-up Monday ahead of snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partly cloudy skies and gusty northwest winds kept temperatures a bit cooler today with highs in the mid-40s around the metro. Skies clearing out just in time for sunset will be cold conditions for the evening. We’ll cool into the mid-30s by 7pm, and down into the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows drop to around 23 degrees in Omaha, but that low comes around Midnight. South winds start to increase overnight pushing temperatures up a few degrees by morning.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Breezy conditions return on Monday but we should see a little more sunshine. The south breeze will help to warm things up a bit, with temperatures in the middle 40s by Noon. Highs should top out in the low to mid-50s for the metro, nearly 10 degrees above average for the end of November. The south winds should keep temperatures relatively mild into the early overnight as well.

Blast of winter weather Tuesday (WOWT)

However, the mild weather will not last as a strong cold front pushes into the area early on Tuesday. Expect dropping temperatures and strong northwest winds behind that front, winds could gust up to 40mph at times. Temperatures will fall from near 40 into the upper 20s by the late afternoon. Light rain showers are expected to develop behind the front, changing over to light snow by late morning and linger through the afternoon hours. While some melting will happen initially, as temperatures drop during the afternoon some slick spots may develop as we see some light accumulating snow.

Snow Potential Tuesday Afternoon (WOWT)

Snow totals should be on the light side for the Omaha metro, with most of us seeing a coating to around an inch of snow. Just north of the I-80 corridor some slightly heavier amounts are possible. Totals of 1 to 3 inches will be possible for areas from Columbus to Fremont to Blair and northward into northern Nebraska and Iowa. This will likely create snow covered roads and slick driving conditions for the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Snow should move out by early evening with much colder air pouring in overnight, lows falling to around 15 in Omaha. Highs on Wednesday only top out in the upper 20s with gusty northwest winds. Temperatures do rebound rather quickly, jumping back into the 40s for Thursday and 50s by Friday.

