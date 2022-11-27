6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for the Omaha metro. A dose a winter weather will likely bring very unpleasant conditions with strong winds, dropping temperatures, and some light accumulating snowfall.

6 First Alert Day Tuesday for Snow (WOWT)

Temperatures in the morning on Tuesday may actually be on the mild side, starting off in the low to even middle 40s for the metro. However, a strong cold front will be moving through by mid-morning, leading to quickly falling temperatures. We will likely slide into the low 30s and possibly even upper 20s by mid-afternoon. Gusty northwest winds of 25 to 40mph will also accompany the colder air resulting in wind chills in the teens by the afternoon.

Blast of winter weather Tuesday (WOWT)

Some light rain will likely develop behind the front, but as the colder air takes over that rain will quickly change over to snow. Snow showers are likely from late morning into the afternoon hours. The current timing of the system brings the steadiest snow to the area between 11am and 3pm, tapering off by 5 of 6pm. It’s possible snow could already be over by the evening rush on Tuesday. However, given the cold conditions some slick or slushy roads will be possible for the drive home.

Snow amounts appear to the stay on the light side around the Omaha metro. The mild morning temperatures may actually lead to some melting, but with the falling temperatures we should eventually see some accumulation with a coating to around an inch possible in a few spots. Slightly heavier snow is expected across northern Nebraska into northern Iowa where totals of 1 to 3 inches will be possible. Some snow covered roads will be possible in this area for the afternoon hours.

Snow Potential Tuesday (WOWT)

Snow should be out of the area by 10pm with just gusty winds and very cold conditions settling in for the overnight. Temperatures likely fall off into the mid and low teens by Wednesday morning.

