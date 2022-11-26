Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 25

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Two people injured in an Omaha shooting that killed one and injured seven are now suspects.

New details in an Omaha shooting that killed 1 and injured 7

Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna.

6 News WOWT Live at 10

NioCorp plans to set up niobium mine near Elk Creek.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 p.m.

Cari Allen has been missing since Saturday night

The case of the missing Cari Allen is connected to a search of a home in Topeka.

Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away.

An Omaha man is looking for his stolen puppy

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Homeowner finds driveway covered in mulch

5. Cat found in luggage

4. Parents expect bonding moment, get something else

3. Giant African snail found at airport

2. Huskers volleyball moves forward

1. Last second field goal

