Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 25
This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update to a shooting, a stolen puppy, and the search for a missing Omaha woman.
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 24.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Omaha Police: One shooter fired from school parking lot in house party shooting
Two people injured in an Omaha shooting that killed one and injured seven are now suspects.
5. Westside beats Gretna 43-41
Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna.
4. Rare minerals mining project planned in southeast Nebraska
NioCorp plans to set up niobium mine near Elk Creek.
3. Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 p.m.
2. Missing Omaha woman connected to Topeka search warrant
The case of the missing Cari Allen is connected to a search of a home in Topeka.
1. Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
