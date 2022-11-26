Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 25

This week’s most-viewed coverage included an update to a shooting, a stolen puppy, and the search for a missing Omaha woman.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Nov. 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Omaha Police: One shooter fired from school parking lot in house party shooting

Two people injured in an Omaha shooting that killed one and injured seven are now suspects.

5. Westside beats Gretna 43-41

Westside wins the state championship on the last play against Gretna.

4. Rare minerals mining project planned in southeast Nebraska

NioCorp plans to set up niobium mine near Elk Creek.

3. Douglas County authorities continue search for missing Omaha woman

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 p.m.

2. Missing Omaha woman connected to Topeka search warrant

The case of the missing Cari Allen is connected to a search of a home in Topeka.

1. Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

Caught on camera at the corner of 65th Street and Lafayette Ave., you can see a red SUV, lying in wait. It pulls up and snatches a 9-week-old puppy and speeds away.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
2. Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
3. Omaha banker accused of moving cash to personal account
4. Rare earth metal mining coming to Nebraska
5. 48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
6. Caught on cam: Red SUV steals Omaha man’s German Shepherd puppy

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Homeowner finds driveway covered in mulch

5. Cat found in luggage

4. Parents expect bonding moment, get something else

3. Giant African snail found at airport

2. Huskers volleyball moves forward

1. Last second field goal

