Omaha Gymnastics center hosts open gym to donate proceedings to local charity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tumbling, jumping and running is what many kids did at Metro Stars Gymnastics Friday as many Elkhorn parents took an hour off from taking care of their kids during the holidays.

“We have found in our own household after Thanksgiving is that generally its really cold outside there’s not much to do and the kids are really bouncing off the walls,” Lilla said.

Erik Lilla is the owner of Metro Stars Gymnastics and he said that’s when kids start to do things at home that parents don’t typically like.

“They can come burn energy here and not break mom’s china and drive everybody nuts,” Lilla said.

Lilla said this open gym is also an opportunity to give back to the community.

“One of the things we’ve been doing actually is every month at metro stars we have a charity partner and we donate twenty percent of our proceeds to our charity partner.”

Lilla said all its proceeds will go to a non-profit called Foster Love. It is a clothing boutique for foster kids and families in need.

“What we’re able to give them can make a huge impact to their annual budget.”

Tobi Moore took part by going to the open gym with his kids. He was fortunate not to have to do any black Friday shopping, but just be with family.

“Definitely a good break from having thanksgiving and being with a bunch of family,” Moore said. “It lets them burn off energy and get a good nap after this.”

Moore said he and his kids have been talking about this open gym the whole week.

“They were so excited to come so, now it’s the chance to burn off the energy and for me to get another break once they start heading home,” Moore said.

For Lilla, he said he can’t wait to work with more charitable organizations in the following months.

