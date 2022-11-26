Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8 million birds

(Preston Keres / USDA / FPAC)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.

The affected farm is a commercial flock of 1.8 million laying hens.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the flock will be depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. A 6.2-mile control zone will also be established, which is USDA policy.

This is the second flock in Dixon County affected by avian flu in 2022 and the 13th overall.

Current Status of Impacted Farms:

A list of flocks in Nebraska affected by avian flu in 2022
A list of flocks in Nebraska affected by avian flu in 2022(Nebraska Department of Agriculture)

The most recent avian flu case prior to Dixon County’s second case was in York County.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman

Latest News

Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa
A fake website scammed an Omaha woman
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping