Matt Rhule hired as new Husker football coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks to down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks to down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(Jason Behnken | AP)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers announced Saturday morning that Matt Rhule has been hired as the football team’s new head coach.

In a release, the university said Athletic Director Trev Alberts will introduce Rhule as the 31st permanent head coach in the team’s history Monday in Lincoln.

Rhule, 47, has experience at the collegiate and professional levels. He has served as a head coach for the past ten years. He was most recently let go by the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

In the release, Alberts said Rhule’s success as the head coach at Temple and Baylor provided evidence of Rhule’s ability to build a program and made him an ideal fit for Nebraska. He pointed out that Rhule is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and they play a physical brand of football.

Rhule also offered this comment: “It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program... When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of that list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne field. My family and I are so grateful to become part of the Husker family, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Rhule is credited for turning around programs at Temple and Baylor during his seven seasons as a head coach in college. In four seasons at Temple, he guided the Owls to 28 victories including 26 over his final three seasons from 2014 to 2016. He led the team to a 10-3 record and an ACC championship in 2016.

At Temple, he began his head coach stint in 2017. After winning just one game in his first season, the Bears posted a 7-6 record and made a trip to the Texas Bowl in his second year.

In his final season at Baylor in 2019, his team had an 11-3 record, an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game and a Sugar Bowl berth. He was named Big 12 Coach of the Year in 2019.

The New York City native played linebacker for Penn State from 1994 until 1997 where he earned his undergraduate degree. He also holds a master’s degree from Buffalo.

Nebraska signed Rhule to an eight-year contract. More details will be provided at Monday’s news conference.

