Hiking trails to close at Fontenelle Forest for prescribed burn

(Fontenelle Forest)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - All hiking trails will be closed at Fontenelle Forest on Monday for a prescribed burn.

According to Fontenelle Forest, a prescribed burn is planned for Monday, Nov. 28.

Due to the burn, all hiking trails and the Raptor Woodland Refuge will close at 12 p.m. Monday. The burn, pending acceptable weather and permits, is expected to start at 1:30 p.m.

The burn is for oak woodland restoration. Fire will be applied to roughly 50 acres of upland woods adjacent to the Forest Nature Center.

Although the hiking trails will close, Fontenelle Forest says the Riverview Boardwalk will remain open to members of the public interested in learning more about prescribed burns and their use as a conservation tool. The Nature Center will also remain open.

“The Forest uses prescribed fire as one of the various management tools in our oak woodland/savanna habitat restoration program, as this habitat is a fire-dependent system,” Fontenelle Forest said in a release. “The low-intensity, controlled burns help to combat invasive plants, and restore the once-diverse oak woodland habitat through shrub and tree control.”

