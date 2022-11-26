Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild Saturday, planning around evening showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll stay mild Saturday with a high of 57 in the Metro! We start off with sunshine and chilly conditions and gradually warm under increasing cloud cover. As a system passes to our SE we’ll look for a few showers Saturday evening into early Sunday morning around the Metro with better chances SE.

Saturday evening showers (wowt)

Sunday will be cooler behind this system with a drop to the mid 40s and afternoon sunshine..,. breezier too! Monday brings rebound to the mid 50s.

We’re keeping an eye on Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week for our next round of chilly air. This comes along with snow potential and will be something to watch as it comes closer. We’ll see the chance for accumulation in the Metro but our best chance for anything over 1″ will be to the N.

Snow chances (wowt)

Snow potential (wowt)

This brings a drop to the low 30s Wednesday, back to the 40s to finish the work week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

