David’s Morning Forecast - Mild and breezy today, a few showers overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies early this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s around the metro. We’ll see sunshine to start the day, but high clouds will start to filter in by mid-morning, thinning out that sunshine just a bit. However, south winds at 10 to 20mph will help to warm us up, pushing temperatures to around 50 degrees by Noon. By the afternoon, expect more clouds than sun, but it will still be mild with highs in the middle and upper 50s around the metro. That’s more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

After 7pm, a few light showers will develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. These showers will try to push toward the the metro, but will likely fall just short. The best chance for any rain will be south of a line from Lincoln to Plattsmouth to Atlantic. A few spots could pick up as much as a quarter-inch of rain, but overall the rain will be on the light side. Do not expect much more than sprinkles, if that, in the metro.

Light Rain Tonight (WOWT)

A cold front will move through early on Sunday turning winds around to the north and west. Wind could gust as high as 35mph at times early on Sunday. The northwest winds will bring in some cooler air, making it a little harder to warm up Sunday afternoon. Expect cloudy skies in the morning along with the gusty winds so it will be a bit raw for the first half of the day. Winds back off in the afternoon with a little more sunshine, but highs only in the middle 40s. That is right around average for late November.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Mild air returns briefly for Monday with highs back into the low to middle 50s. However, another storm system rolls into the area on Tuesday. That will push a cold front through early in the day, limiting our high temperature to the middle 40s during the morning hours. Strong northwest winds will likely drop our temperatures into the 30s during the afternoon. Some light rain showers may develop during the afternoon, potentially mixing with snow by the early evening. Precipitation should be on the light side, so impacts will be minimal through the early evening. Some light snow will be possible overnight, though the best chance for that will be north of Omaha. Some very light accumulations will be possible, stay tuned for updates throughout the weekend. Very cold air settles in behind the storm for Wednesday with highs likely only topping out near 30 degrees. Some slow warming for the end of the upcoming week.

