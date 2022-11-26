David’s Evening Forecast - A few showers tonight, windy and cooler Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds rolled in this afternoon, but temperatures still managed to jump into the upper 50s before those clouds really thickened up. A few showers now trying to slide in from the south, with a few sprinkles across far southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa. After 6 or 7pm, a few of those showers may sneak into the metro, but we’ll likely only see a few sprinkles in the metro, if that.

A Few Showers Tonight (WOWT)

Better rain chances this evening will be south of the Omaha metro. Any rainfall will be on the light side, with less than a quarter-inch of rain expected. Showers will be moving out of the area by 3 to 4am, leaving cloud skies and chilly weather for early Sunday morning.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Gusty northwest winds of 20 to 30mph are likely Sunday morning, pulling temperatures into the low 30s to start the day. Cloudy skies will stick around through at least the lunch hour, making for a rather chilly and raw morning. Winds will back off in the afternoon with at least some sunshine, but it will stay quite a bit cooler than today. Highs will top out in the middle 40s, which is actually right at average for this time of year.

Cold Blast Arrives Tuesday (WOWT)

Mild weather returns briefly on Monday with highs in the 50s. A stronger storm system will move into the region on Tuesday. Temperatures early in the day will push into the low and mid 40s, but a cold front will blast through by Noon leading to quickly cooling conditions in the afternoon. We will likely go from the mid-40s to the low 30s during the afternoon hours. A few light rain showers may develop behind the cold front, potentially mixing with some snow by the evening. Light snow showers are likely in the late evening and early overnight across northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa where an inch or two of snow will be possible. With the current track of the system, some snow showers will likely make their way into the metro, but amounts look like with minimal impacts. Stay tuned through the weekend for updates on this system.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Snow will quickly move out Tuesday night, with sun returning Wednesday. However, strong north winds will keep Wednesday very chilly with highs only in the upper 20s. Temperatures try to rebound a little by the end of the week.

