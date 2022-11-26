Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha house fire was knocked down quickly Friday afternoon, but not before it caused some damage.

Omaha Fire says crews responded Friday at 4:14 p.m. to a home near 98th and Ohio Street.

When crews arrived they saw smoke and flames near the back of the house.

The fire was extinguished quickly.

All occupants of the home left before the fire department arrived and no injuries were reported.

Omaha Fire says the blaze was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials.

The fire caused roughly $75,000 in damages to the structure and $25,500 to the home’s contents.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman

Latest News

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8 million birds
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa
A fake website scammed an Omaha woman
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping