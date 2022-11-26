Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-80.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck traveling westbound on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa crashed into a bridge pillar at exit 70.

When crews arrived they found the driver dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old male driver from Las Vegas has not yet been publicly identified.

