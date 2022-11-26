Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa

(WIS)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-80.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck traveling westbound on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa crashed into a bridge pillar at exit 70.

When crews arrived they found the driver dead at the scene.

The 53-year-old male driver from Las Vegas has not yet been publicly identified.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman

Latest News

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8 million birds
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash
A fake website scammed an Omaha woman
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping