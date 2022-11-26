3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three Omaha residents in one vehicle were injured in a rollover crash on I-29 in Mills County, Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says around 4:29 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2002 Ford SUV fell asleep while traveling north on I-29 near mile marker 32 and went into the east ditch.

The driver overcorrected and the SUV rolled back onto the road. It then slid across the road and into the median. The SUV then rolled several times and came to a stop on its top.

Three people were injured: the 28-year-old driver and two passengers ages 22 and 23.

The 23-year-old passenger was life-flighted to an Omaha hospital and the other two occupants were sent to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

The Iowa State Patrol says none of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to a missing...
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman

Latest News

Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8 million birds
Accidental Omaha house fire causes estimated $100,500 in damages
Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa
A fake website scammed an Omaha woman
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping