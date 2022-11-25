Teen leads police on two county chase before crashing mini-van

A teen led authorities on a two-county chase
A teen led authorities on a two-county chase(Merrick County Sheriff's Office)
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A 15-year-old juvenile has been released back to a responsible party, but not before leading authorities on a chase that spanned two counties Thursday morning.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office ended up assisting the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with the chase after the chase originally started in Hamilton County.

After the chase crossed into Merrick County, authorities found the suspect vehicle, which was a 2007 Chrysler Minivan. They continued the chase through rural Merrick County, eventually reaching Prairie Island Road (22nd Road). That’s when the teen entered the ditch and crashed the van. After the crash, the teen got out of the vehicle and ran from police.

They eventually located the teen uninjured around 4:30 a.m., took them into custody and charged them before releasing them to a responsible party.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted with the chase, including the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and several members of the Central Nebraska Special Response Team.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
Omaha Police make arrest in woman’s homicide, still looking for second suspect
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions

Latest News

Omaha business owners are hoping for good turnout on Small Business Saturday
Omaha business owners look forward to Small Business Saturday
The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
Omaha business owners are hoping for good turnout on Small Business Saturday
Omaha business owners prepare for Small Business Saturday
The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody
Jontz family speaks after Douglas County inmate dies in jail
A Nebraska candy scientist hopes to help others grow their own businesses
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses