Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Beautiful weather in the middle of your long weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day starts & ends with sunshine making it a very comfortable Friday for us all! We’ll have highs in the 50s with a light southwest breeze at 5-15 mph. It should be a great day to do a little shopping or get the Christmas lights up.

Friday Forecast (wowt)

It will be a little warmer yet on Saturday as clouds slowly increase from the south. Highs in the mid 50s should be well within reach! There is a rain chance Saturday night but most of that will likely end up going south of I-80 and should be gone by the time you wake up Sunday.

Saturday Rain (wowt)

The weather Sunday will be a little cooler with highs only making it into the upper 40s at best along with a bit more of a northwest breeze.

3 Day Forecast (wowt)

I’m still tracking a storm system that could bring a little snow to the area Tuesday into Wednesday morning of next week. Right now the biggest impacts still look like they’ll track to the north of our area but I’ll continue to keep an eye on it.

Potential Snowfall (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.