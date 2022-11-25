Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis.

Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from $5,000 to $7,500.

Keanu Louis

The suspects are allegedly involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.