Reward increased for information on Omaha murder suspect

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for a shooting suspect wanted for first-degree murder.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Cameron Foster earlier this week, but are still looking for 18-year-old Keanu Louis.

Police say Omaha Crime Stoppers has increased the potential reward for tips leading to an arrest from $5,000 to $7,500.

Keanu Louis
Keanu Louis

The suspects are allegedly involved in the shooting death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

