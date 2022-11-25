Omaha shoppers hit the stores on Black Friday amid inflation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though Black Friday shopping has lost some of its bang over the years, for many it’s still a shopper’s version of Super Bowl Sunday.

However, with so many different factors at play like well-stocked shelves yet sky-high inflation, many shoppers didn’t know what to expect.

At Village Pointe in West Omaha, there was an endless stream of shoppers and some long lines.

Nancy Wiggins of Omaha didn’t plan on going Black Friday shopping, but she changed her mind when she saw her sister-in-law heading out.

“I said, ‘What the heck?’ She said, ‘Yeah, want to come?’ I said, ‘Give me four minutes. Literally four minutes I was ready,” Wiggins said.

Her decision paid off. When asked how the sales were, she replied, “Good, good.”

Others have a different story.

“I was expecting really cheap deals,” said Val Pioppi of Omaha. “We went to Target this morning to buy a TV and it was really expensive.”

The National Retail Federation says shoppers are still hitting stores and spending big. More than 166 million people plan to shop through Cyber Monday.

Whether the season turns out to be a boon or a bust is unclear. With the pandemic subsiding and the supply chain improving, stores are blasting out the deals.

For people like Marsha Ruwe, already inflated prices washed away any true savings.

“You’re still going to pay $20 bucks for about anything,” Ruwe said.

Still, most shoppers didn’t mind. The festive feeling of shopping on Black Friday came with no price tag at all.

“It’s madness. But good madness, right? Because people are out shopping and helping the economy,” John Holtz of Omaha said.

