Omaha runners take part in Thanksgiving races

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday morning hundreds of people got their work out in before Thanksgiving dinner.

Runners and walkers got an early start at two Thanksgiving races.

Dressed with tutus around their waists and turkeys on their heads, more than 2,000 people ran in the Bank of America Omaha Turkey Trot 5K.

“It’s just a great recognition of what Omaha has to offer and being thankful for our community and thankful for the friendships we can form,” said Connor Mazzea, the head coach of the Bellevue East Cross Country Team.

While some saw it as a for bonding, it was also a time of giving back.

“This year the benefit organization is Make-A-Wish Foundation,” said Krista Honid, the onsite race chair for the Omaha Turkey Trot.

As the runners made their way past Charles Schwab field, others were crossing the finish line at the Feasts and Feathers Run at Cunningham Lake.

“For people to come out here and break a sweat but also give back to the community, it’s just more than I can even articulate,” said Co-race director Vaneesa Urbach.

Their cause is for the Food Bank of the Heartland. And they hope their efforts in raising money and collecting food will one day put an end to hunger.

“On a day of such abundance, when all of us are going to go back and eat our meals, we want people to have that same security,” Urbach said.

You can still donate to both organizations even after Thanksgiving day. Feast and Feathers organizers say they’ve collected over 15,000 pounds of food.

