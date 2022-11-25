Omaha fraternity commemorates fallen member with food giveaway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of members from Omega Psi Phi gathered at Tri-Community Church to remember Wadell Craig Robinson by spreading kindness through a Thanksgiving meal.

“We had a brother of Omega Psi Phi that was a homicide victim named Wadell Craig Robinson and we do this dinner in honor of him,” Mccroy said.

Christopher Mccroy is a member of Omega Psi Phi he said Robinson would volunteer in a thanksgiving food drive at Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

“We appreciate all the work that he did.”

McCroy also said this is the first time Omega Psi Phi holds this event.

“We do it in his honor, but we also do it to bring all the sororities and fraternities together and instill that idea of thanksgiving, and the best way for us to do that is to give back to the community.”

McCroy and other members prepared thanksgiving meals to serve over 300 people in the community.

“We have drivers who are a part of our fraternity take those orders to their front steps so they can have a warm dinner for thanksgiving,” Mccroy said.

Andrew Finch, the pastor at Tri-Community Church, said no one in the community should be left without a meal this Thanksgiving.

“We believe in helping people out wherever they are in life. After the pandemic, in the impoverished neighborhoods we live in we see that people are hungry,” Finch said.

