Omaha fire at vehicle storage garage causes estimated $125,000 in damages

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at a storage garage with vehicles inside resulted in heavy damages.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to the area of South 31st and Q Street at 6:36 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a commercial car lot.

When crews arrived they found a garage that was fully involved in flames. There were five vehicles in the garage.

The fire was extinguished sometime later.

Investigators determined the fire was caused accidentally due to an electrical malfunction.

The blaze caused an estimated $25,000 in damages to the structure and $100,000 in damages to its contents.

