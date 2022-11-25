LIVE UPDATES: Huskers on the road at Iowa for Black Friday battle

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A trip to the Big Ten championship game for the second straight year is on the line for the Hawkeyes as they host Nebraska in the final game of the regular season.

On the Huskers first possession of the game quarterback Casey Thompson connected with receiver Trey Palmer for a 14-yard gain followed by a 9 and 6 yard runs from running back Anthony Grant to get to Iowa’s 20 yard line. Unable to find the endzone, kicker Timmy Bleekrode misses a 32-yard field goal to keep the game scoreless early in the first quarter.

After not moving the ball beyond mid-field for the second straight possession, Iowa punts it to Nebraska’s 13-yard line. Next play, Thompson airs it out to Palmer for a 87-yard touchdown, the longest offensive play of the season for the Huskers. Nebraska gets on the board first, 7-0.

Three plays later, the Blackshirts come up big with cornerback Quinton Newsome forcing quarterback Spencer Petras to fumble. Freshman Ernest Hausmann recovered it at Iowa’s 31 yard line. Ensuing possession, the Hawkeyes hold the Huskers in the redzone again. This time Bleekrode hits the 21-yared field goal to put three more points on the board.

With under five minutes left in the first quarter, Iowa pulls Petras and puts in junior Alex Padilla under center. Later in the drive, linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements forces the Hawkeyes’ second turnover of the game. Edge Garrett Nelson scooped the fumble and returned it 14 yards to Iowa’s 49 yard line.

