Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt.

On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street on a motorcycle crash. The investigation determined Schmidt was eastbound on Rosa Parks Way approaching 9th Street when his motorcycle struck the north side barrier wall.

The impact caused Schmidt to separate from the motorcycle and continue over the wall and to the ground below. Schmidt succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. This investigation is ongoing and LPD is asking anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.