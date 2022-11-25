Flight simulator offered at Ashland Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re thinking of fun things to do with the family after Thanksgiving, a museum is offering a flight simulator experience.

The Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week and is ready to wow you.

The flight simulator is one of several things you can check out at the museum. They have an impressive aircraft collection and you can even learn more about Nebraska’s very own astronaut Clayton Anderson.

Clayton is the CEO and President of the museum and tells 6 News he’d love to see people come out to the museum and have a chat about his time in space.

