Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer end to the week, an active pattern ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cooler Thanksgiving we are in for a warm up! Highs will make the climb back to the mid 50s for most Friday. Once we get past a chilly start in the 20s it will be a pleasant day with plenty of sun.

Friday forecast (wowt)

We’ll stay mild Saturday with a high of 54 in the Metro. As a system passes to our SE we’ll look for a few showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning around the Metro with better chances SE.

Saturday night showers (wowt)

We’re keeping an eye on Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week for our next round of chilly air. This comes along with snow potential and will be something to watch as it comes closer. This brings a drop to the low 30s Wednesday, back to the 40s to finish the work week.

Next system to watch (wowt)

Next 5 days (wowt)

