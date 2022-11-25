Buffett donates over $750 million to his family charities

(CNBC Television / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett donated more than $750 million in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the four foundations run by his family Wednesday.

Unlike Buffett’s planned annual gifts to charity each summer, the recipients didn’t include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Buffett has been making donations to the five charities every year since 2006, when he unveiled a plan to give away his fortune over time, with the Gates Foundation receiving the biggest donations.

Wednesday’s donations mark the first time the 92-year-old has made a second major gift within the same year.

