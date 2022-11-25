Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Tristan Alvano

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pressure can’t be any bigger in Nebraska high school football and Tristan Alvano delivered with a state championship winning field goal on the last play of the season. It was a simple situation, make the kick and Westside wins or miss it and Gretna wins. Nothing between, no chance of a tie with the Dragons leading 41-40. Alvano make the 45 yarder with plenty of distance and that wasn’t a surprise because he made a 50 yard field goal earlier in the game, plus his career long is 57 yards.

It was a busy night Monday at Memorial Stadium for the senior kicker, he was 5-5 and the Warriors needed all five field goals winning 43-41. Mickey Joseph was impressed, he offered Alvano a full scholarship the next morning, the Huskers previous offered a walk-on opportunity.

