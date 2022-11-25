19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting

(wluc)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IMPERIAL, Neb. (WOWT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chase County after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there was a report of a shooting overnight near 12th and Broadway in Imperial.

The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded and a victim with a gunshot wound was found.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick, was sent to a hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Imperial Police arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Tristan Ferguson, at the scene.

Ferguson was lodged in Chase County Jail for manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony and other charges.

The investigation is ongoing. The Imperial Police Department requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
Omaha Police make arrest in woman’s homicide, still looking for second suspect
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions

Latest News

Buffett donates over $750 million to his family charities
A special Thanksgiving meal is served at the Stephen Center
Omaha’s Stephen Center serves special Thanksgiving meal for patrons
Omaha fire at vehicle storage garage causes estimated $125,000 in damages
A flight simulator is available at a museum just outside Omaha
Flight simulator offered at Ashland Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum