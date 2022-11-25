19-year-old killed in west Nebraska shooting

IMPERIAL, Neb. (WOWT) - A homicide investigation is underway in Chase County after a 19-year-old was killed in a shooting.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, there was a report of a shooting overnight near 12th and Broadway in Imperial.

The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded and a victim with a gunshot wound was found.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick, was sent to a hospital but died shortly after arriving.

Imperial Police arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Tristan Ferguson, at the scene.

Ferguson was lodged in Chase County Jail for manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony and other charges.

The investigation is ongoing. The Imperial Police Department requested the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct the homicide investigation.

