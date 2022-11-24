University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups.

It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against.

The group said in its lawsuit that it was denied $1,500 in funding to bring a Christian philosopher to campus as a guest speaker.

As part of a settlement in that suit, the new rules would judge potential guest speakers based on their academic reputation and whether the speech will advance the university’s educational mission.

The Regents will look into that policy at their meeting next month.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.