University of Nebraska to consider new policy on guest speakers

The discussion is a result of a discrimination lawsuit filed by a religious group. The Board of Regents will look into the policy at their meeting next month.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering a new policy on the UNL campus for speakers brought in by student groups.

It’s following a lawsuit by a Christian student group that alleged it had been discriminated against.

The group said in its lawsuit that it was denied $1,500 in funding to bring a Christian philosopher to campus as a guest speaker.

As part of a settlement in that suit, the new rules would judge potential guest speakers based on their academic reputation and whether the speech will advance the university’s educational mission.

The Regents will look into that policy at their meeting next month.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
A local homeless man is remembered after he was attacked and later died at the hospital
6 News Exclusive: Homeless Omaha man remembered by friends after he was attacked, died at hospital
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says

Latest News

"Won Ton Jon" hopes to feed 500 families this Thanksgiving
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
"Won Ton Jon" hopes to feed 500 families this Thanksgiving
Helping the less fortunate on Thanksgiving in Omaha
Waterfowl die-off at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area prompts caution
A house fire caused a lot of damage Wednesday morning
Omaha Fire causes $99,000 in damages