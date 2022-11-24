Thanksgiving travel at Omaha airport reaching pre-pandemic numbers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A flood of travelers at Eppley Airfield were trying to make it out of Omaha on Wednesday to arrive in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mary Ramos is one of those travelers. She is happy her family doesn’t have to drive twenty hours this year from Omaha to Sacramento for Thanksgiving.

“Instead of them going to California we decided to bring thanksgiving to them,” Ramos said.

She said a year ago to avoid COVID-19, she and her family relied on driving for travel.

“Definitely with the boosters and the vaccines everything is better,” Ramos said.

Whether it’s in the air or on the road, AAA is expecting 54 million people to be traveling over Thanksgiving in the United States. That includes 49 million driving 50 miles or more from home and 4.5 million Americans by plane.

“It’s still uneasy to travel you never know on a plane what people might get on the plane with, but overall things are back to normal,” Scott said.

Dominque Scott is visiting family in Omaha she says a year ago she didn’t travel at all for the holidays because of COVID-19. She said she had to take precautions to keep her child safe.

“Just unsure and the uncertainty of how things are and how the pandemic is going just didn’t know what was ahead of you,” Scott said.

Now, she can’t wait for her family to give her new child a hug.

“I’m very excited he gets to meet a lot of our family members for the very first time he has a great great uncle he gets to meet,” Scott said.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.