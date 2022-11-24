Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Patchy drizzle & fog to start, sunshine for the afternoon on Thanksgiving

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a little fog and a few areas of drizzle out there to start on this Thanksgiving holiday. I don’t expect there to me much of an issue with it this morning and now it looks like we’ll clear out quite a bit by the afternoon. That will allow us to warm into the upper 40s across much of the area.

Thanksgiving Forecast
Thanksgiving Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a bit breezy during the day with gusts up to 25 mph from the NNW at times. It should cause many issues but may add a bit of a bite to the air at times.

Wind Gusts Today
Wind Gusts Today(WOWT)

Warmer weather returns for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s likely both days! The next threat of any rain is Saturday evening and most of that will be south of I-80 overnight.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(WOWT)

I’m still watching the middle of next week for the next threat of any snow in the area. Keep an eye on next week’s forecast as you enjoy the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
A local homeless man is remembered after he was attacked and later died at the hospital
6 News Exclusive: Homeless Omaha man remembered by friends after he was attacked, died at hospital
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6

Latest News

Thanksgiving forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving cold front, warmer end to week
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another mild one before a chilly Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather here by Thanksgiving
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly morning, mild afternoon all before a cooler Thanksgiving