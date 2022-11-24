Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Patchy drizzle & fog to start, sunshine for the afternoon on Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is a little fog and a few areas of drizzle out there to start on this Thanksgiving holiday. I don’t expect there to me much of an issue with it this morning and now it looks like we’ll clear out quite a bit by the afternoon. That will allow us to warm into the upper 40s across much of the area.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a bit breezy during the day with gusts up to 25 mph from the NNW at times. It should cause many issues but may add a bit of a bite to the air at times.

Wind Gusts Today (WOWT)

Warmer weather returns for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s likely both days! The next threat of any rain is Saturday evening and most of that will be south of I-80 overnight.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday Forecast (WOWT)

I’m still watching the middle of next week for the next threat of any snow in the area. Keep an eye on next week’s forecast as you enjoy the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.