Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha.

Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m.

Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later pronounced dead.

Police say Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit. Police are still investigating the incident.

