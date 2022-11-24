Pedestrian killed in Omaha Wednesday evening
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Omaha.
Omaha Police say 34-year-old Victor Paiz-Tercero was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road near South 24th and Oak Street Wednesday. Officers responded around 6:58 p.m.
Paiz-Tercero was sent to UNMC and later pronounced dead.
Police say Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit. Police are still investigating the incident.
