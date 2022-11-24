Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s quite the Thanksgiving feat feeding hundreds of people for turkey day.

But one local man and his girlfriend have been doing this for years.

“It snowballed into something much bigger than what we intended it to be initially for sure,” said Won Ton Jon, the owner of Won Ton Jon’s Food Truck.

Naturally, you might think giving back to the community started there but it didn’t.

Being able to feed hundreds of people throughout Omaha actually started with a Facebook post.

“The post got a lot of traction in terms of people who wanted to help, ask if they could donate money, or donate a dish or something like that.”

And the donations kept pouring in.

From professional chefs, to community members volunteering to drop off meals to those in need, it’s say Jon is covered every Thanksgiving.

“We don’t ask any questions, basically, if we’re told they need a meal, then they get a meal.”

And you guessed it, the turkey day menu is lengthy again this year. Preparations were underway for yet another successful thanksgiving feast.

“It’s turned into quite the tradition, I have people who mention that their kids are excited about it this year and they want to do it again because they remember doing it last year.”

Jon says the tradition has become so popular he actually has to turn away community members looking to volunteer.

This year he and his friends plan to feed 500 metro families.

