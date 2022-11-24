Omaha’s Open Door Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving banquet

A local organization hosts Thanksgiving brunch
By Bella Caracta
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Open Door Mission held its Thanksgiving banquet.

They serve anyone in the community in need of a hot meal this holiday.

On Thursday, they served Thanksgiving brunch with omelets made to order, bacon and biscuits.

Anyone was welcome. It’s the shelter’s annual event, made possible by donations and more than 250 volunteers.

“This is my first year volunteering at the Open Door Mission,” said volunteer Jamar Mitchell. “Thought it would be a good time to give back and show my kids and family there are less fortunate people in the world. And also to give back and help out.”

Between brunch and dinner, Open Door Mission will serve more than 2,000 meals.

