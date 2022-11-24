Omaha Police make arrest in woman’s homicide, still looking for second suspect

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man has been arrested in connection to an Omaha homicide.

According to Omaha Police, 22-year-old Cameron Foster was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of a woman, 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6.

Cameron Foster, 22
Cameron Foster, 22(Omaha Police Department)

It happened near 49th and Miami Street around 2:29 a.m.

Wednesday, Police announced they were searching for an 18-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting death. Police are still searching for Keanu Louis.

Keanu Louis
Keanu Louis

Louis is facing a charge of first-degree murder. A tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $5,000 award.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

