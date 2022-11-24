Omaha Holiday Lights festival kicks off Thursday evening at Gene Leahy Mall

The Holiday of Lights Festival returns to Omaha Thursday evening
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Holiday Lights festival is returning to the Gene Leahy Mall for the first time since 2018.

The Thanksgiving lighting ceremony signifies the start of the holiday season in Omaha.

It’s happening Thursday night at the Gene Leahy Mall at 6 p.m.

This is the 23rd Holiday Lights festival held in Omaha.

Mayor Stothert will countdown the tree lighting at 6 p.m. Following will be the Making Spirits Bright Concert at 7 p.m.

The lights will shine at the mall until Jan. 2.

