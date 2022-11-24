Omaha Fire causes $99,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning.

It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues.

A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames.

It was determined the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical event.

The total damages to the structure are estimated at $84,000 and $15,000 to its contents.

