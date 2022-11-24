Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is still assembling his cabinet.

Pillen has announced multiple positions while retaining several members.

Two more retained positions include Jim Macy, the Director of Environment and Energy, and Jason Jackson, the Director of the Department of Administrative Services.

Macy has been the Director of Environment and Energy since 2019. Pillen announced his retention on Nov. 22.

“Jim understands the importance of protecting Nebraska’s natural resources like our pot of gold, the Ogallala Aquifer, and thousands of miles of surface waters across Nebraska’s five unique agroecological zones,” said Pillen in a release. “He has decades of experience that will help ensure that our land, water, and energy standards remain the best in the country. Jim will continue his work to make government oversight more business-friendly and timely.”

Jason Jackson has served as the Direction of the Department of Administrative Services since 2018. Pillen announced his retention on Nov. 23.

“Jason has been an asset in shrinking state government by making it more productive and business-minded,” said Pillen in a release. “He will continue seeking new innovations, streamlining processes, and improving services in government. Jason understands the high quality of service Nebraskans deserve, and I look forward to working with him to continue finding new efficiencies and savings for Nebraska taxpayers.”

