Gov. Ricketts appoints county court judges to Sixth, Twelfth judicial districts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts has appointed judges to the Sixth and Twelfth Judicial Districts.

The Sixth Judicial District covers Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties.

Thomas Klein, 55, of Wahoo was appointed to the County Court Wednesday.

According to Ricketts, Klein has been the Saunders County Public Defender since Jan. 1999. He’s also served as Village Attorney for Mose Bluff since 1993. As well, he worked as a managing partner at Haessler, Sullivan, Klein, LTD. since 1999 after working being an Associate Attorney in 1993.

Klein has practices law in several counties in Nebraska in both County and District courts.

Ricketts says Klein has broad experience in criminal cases, including juvenile matters, felonies and appeals.

Klein received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Nebraska - Omaha and a Juris Doctor from Creighton University Law School.

Klein’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Kenneth J. Vampola. The judicial vacancy has a primary office in Fremont.

The Twelfth Judicial District covers Banner, Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Deuel, Garden, Grant, Kimball, Morrill, Scotts Bluff, Sheridan, and Sioux counties.

Aaron Conn, 37, of Rushville, was appointed to the County Court Wednesday.

Ricketts says Conn has served as the Sheridan County Attorney since 2019. He’s also been with Smith, King, Simmons and Conn, P.C. since 2013 where he still works as a partner. Before his role as the Sheridan County Attorney, he served as Deputy County Attorney from 2013 to 2019.

Conn’s primary practice has included criminal and trial work. In District and County courts he has prosecuted felony, misdemeanor and traffic cases. He’s also worked on juvenile court, child support enforcement, mental health cases, foreign extradition and identity hearings.

Conn has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from the University of Central Missouri and a Juris Doctor from Creighton University School of Law.

Conn’s appointment fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Russell W. Harford. The judicial vacancy has a primary office in Chadron.

