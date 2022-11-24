Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety.

It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating.

The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says one focus is seatbelt use.

“Fremont County has been asked to participate in the High Five Project to lower the number of major accidents and increase the percentage of seatbelt usage,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said. “This will be done through special projects involving the state patrol and deputies with a focus on seatbelt enforcement.”

The cost of not wearing a seatbelt or improper use is $175.50.

Throughout the safety project, law enforcement will educate drivers on why they should obey traffic laws and will put an emphasis on seat belt law.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County has seen higher-than-normal car fatalities in recent years, and the county has a lower percentage of seatbelt usage.

The project begins Dec. 1, 2022 and lasts through Sept. 30, 2023.

The five counties in Iowa participating include Appanoose, Fremont, Humboldt, Keokuk and Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.