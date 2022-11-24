Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project

(Storyblocks)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety.

It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating.

The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says one focus is seatbelt use.

“Fremont County has been asked to participate in the High Five Project to lower the number of major accidents and increase the percentage of seatbelt usage,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office said. “This will be done through special projects involving the state patrol and deputies with a focus on seatbelt enforcement.”

The cost of not wearing a seatbelt or improper use is $175.50.

Throughout the safety project, law enforcement will educate drivers on why they should obey traffic laws and will put an emphasis on seat belt law.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County has seen higher-than-normal car fatalities in recent years, and the county has a lower percentage of seatbelt usage.

The project begins Dec. 1, 2022 and lasts through Sept. 30, 2023.

The five counties in Iowa participating include Appanoose, Fremont, Humboldt, Keokuk and Mitchell.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage
Authorities are investigating after the body of a 14-year-old was found at InTown Suites on...
14-year-old found in hotel room was dead for a week before anyone called authorities, coroner says
A local homeless man is remembered after he was attacked and later died at the hospital
6 News Exclusive: Homeless Omaha man remembered by friends after he was attacked, died at hospital

Latest News

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen retains two more cabinet positions
Thomas Klein (left) and Aaron Conn (right)
Gov. Ricketts appoints county court judges to Sixth, Twelfth judicial districts
"Won Ton Jon" hopes to feed 500 families this Thanksgiving
Owner of Omaha food truck hopes to feed hundreds of families free of charge this Thanksgiving
"Won Ton Jon" hopes to feed 500 families this Thanksgiving
Helping the less fortunate on Thanksgiving in Omaha