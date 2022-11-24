Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving cold front, warmer end to week

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front sweeps through Thanksgiving morning bringing temperatures down about 10-15 degrees compared to the middle of the week. It will also come with the chance for a few morning showers and breezier conditions. No bit travel impacts are expected locally... great news for the holiday overall!

We’ll rebound from there with a climb back near 50 by the weekend with the chance for a few showers Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

We’re keeping an eye on Tuesday night into Wednesday of next week for our next round of chilly air. This comes along with snow potential and will be something to watch as it comes closer. This brings a drop to the low 30s Wednesday, back to the 40s to finish the work week.

