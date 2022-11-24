Dormitories on former college campus in Blair to be repurposed into apartments for youth aging out of foster care

Part of a former college campus is being repurposed
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - Funding has been approved to build apartments on the former Dana College campus in Blair.

According to Angels Share Incorporated, funding has been allocated and construction will soon begin on a $17.4 million project to build 61 apartments for youth aging out of foster care.

The apartments will also be available for low-income elderly residents.

It will be accomplished by renovating two dorm room buildings on the former campus.

“Our mission is the prevention of homelessness among society’s most vulnerable people,” said Ed Shada, CEO of Angels Share Inc., a charitable non-profit organization that owns the campus.

Studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments will be available.

Funding came from the Nebraska Finance Authority, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and Historic Tax Credits from the State of Nebraska and the Federal Government.

Dana College was a private institution that ceased operations in 2010. The campus was then purchased by Frank, Krecji, a real estate developer. Krecji then donated the campus to Angels Share to repurpose it for different non-profit organizations.

The campus also has health and recreation opportunities, including a gymnasium, running track and open spaces for outdoor activities.

