Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services

(Source: WOWT/CNN (custom credit))
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Friday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while.

The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”

“As urgent care and emergency departments are seeing increased volumes and wait times nationwide, Children’s wants to ensure we provide the best care for your child,” the post says.

As a result, Children’s said the Dundee location would remain open and operate normally during its regular daytime hours, but close at night. Those needing care at that time can go to the hospital’s urgent care location near Village Pointe or schedule a virtual care visit.

As urgent care and emergency departments are seeing increased volumes and wait times nationwide, Children’s wants to...

Posted by Children's Hospital & Medical Center on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cari Allen, 43
Authorities: Search in Kansas connected to missing Douglas County woman
A local homeless man is remembered after he was attacked and later died at the hospital
6 News Exclusive: Homeless Omaha man remembered by friends after he was attacked, died at hospital
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
Cari Allen, 43
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.
TSA agents find cat stowed in checked luggage

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel at Omaha airport reaching pre-pandemic numbers
Eleven members of an Omaha Catholic church went to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South...
Omaha church members make mission trip to South Dakota reservation
Image of crayons and red apple against blackboard
Nebraska releases data from pandemic education assessment
Pine Ridge mission trip
Omaha church makes mission trip to South Dakota reservation