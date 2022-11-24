Children’s Hospital in Omaha temporarily merging urgent care services

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Children’s Hospital posted on social media Friday evening that it was consolidating its urgent and after-hours care services into one west Omaha location for a while.

The hospital said the change was necessary for a time because of the “challenging virus season.”

“As urgent care and emergency departments are seeing increased volumes and wait times nationwide, Children’s wants to ensure we provide the best care for your child,” the post says.

As a result, Children’s said the Dundee location would remain open and operate normally during its regular daytime hours, but close at night. Those needing care at that time can go to the hospital’s urgent care location near Village Pointe or schedule a virtual care visit.

