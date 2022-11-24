Big days for Christmas tree sales in Omaha to come right after Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every year it seems to start earlier, many people have had Christmas decorations up for weeks.

Christmas tree sales have been underway and already some of the best trees are already sold and decorated.

They’ve been selling Christmas trees at Cirian’s Christmas Tree Company for around 40 years. This year the trees are going earlier than last season.

“I would say close to 200 already,” said Austin Cirian. “Which is I think last year we were around 150 around this time, so to be where we’re already at with more trees, we’re ahead of if not right on pace with last year to be out early again.”

Last year there was a shortage of real Christmas trees, this year there are plenty. But just like everything else you’ll have to pay more to take the real thing home.

“You know with the grower’s price of fertilizer, help, getting them here I would say the average cost of the tree this year is up $10 to $20 depending on variety and the size. It’s a lot for us, we usually don’t like to go up too much even if our growers do.”

Austin says the real tall trees, the ones more than 10 feet tall, are gone, Austin expects the big rush to start right after the Thanksgiving turkey is gone.

“That Friday, Saturday, Sunday after Thanksgiving is usually between a 350 to 500 tree weekend. You know everybody kind of goes into Christmas mode after that. Especially with people who have learned over the years if you don’t come that first weekend you might not get the size of the variety they want.”

Austin says this year they have more than 1,300 Christmas trees for sale. They expect the big rush to buy will start tomorrow.

