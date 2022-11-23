Three separate vehicles stolen in Lincoln within minutes of each other

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Tuesday, Lincoln Police were called to several car thefts involving vehicles left unlocked and running.

According to police, the first car theft report came in at 4:29 p.m. at ACE Hardware just south of 27th and Randolph Streets. The 31-year-old driver of a 2012 Accura said someone had taken the car, crashed it into an unoccupied 1997 Ford pickup before running away. After investigating, LPD said the vehicle the suspect arrived in, a 2007 VW Jetta, had been stolen around 9:46 a.m. earlier in the day after it was left unlocked and running.

Just under an hour later at 5:20 p.m., Lincoln Police were dispatched to Pho Factory near 27th and Vine Streets on reports of another auto theft. The 38-year-old driver of a white 2011 GMC Acadia said he left the vehicle running while his three children and their grandmother remained in the backseat.

The victims said two young men wearing facemasks drove away without realizing there were people in the backseat. “The grandmother yelled at them which caused them to crash into the building,” LPD Captain Todd Kocian said. After crashing, the men ran from the scene.

After the second incident, police were dispatched to SJ’s Smoke Shop near 31st and O Streets on reports of a car theft. The 31-year-old driver of a red 2015 Chrysler 200 said his car had been stolen while it was left running in the parking lot. Witnesses said three teenage boys wearing dark hoodies were involved in the theft. The license plate of the Chrysler is UNF955. The vehicle has still not been located.

At 7:20 p.m. the original VW Jetta that was stolen at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday morning was located near 30th & Apple unoccupied.

These investigations are ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. Police remind drivers to never leave vehicles running and unattended.

