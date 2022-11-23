Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another mild one before a chilly Thanksgiving

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us will wake up to 20s as you head to what is likely the final work day of the week before a long holiday weekend. While we’ll fall short of the 60 degrees of yesterday, another afternoon in the 50s is likely. We’ll have more clouds and a bit of a south breeze to go along with it though.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts could hit 25 mph in the afternoon hours but shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Cooler air is still on track for Thanksgiving day thanks to thicker clouds all day. That will keep highs in the mid 40s. There may be a little morning drizzle in the area but it shouldn’t be a huge deal or have a huge impact. Watch for wind gusts to pick up a bit the late afternoon on Thanksgiving though with gusts near 30 mph likely by 4-5pm and after.

Thanksgiving Forecast (WOWT)

Thanksgiving wind (WOWT)

Overall the entire holiday weekend looks pretty enjoyable with Thanksgiving itself being the coolest.

Thanksgiving Weekend (WOWT)

