Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another mild one before a chilly Thanksgiving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us will wake up to 20s as you head to what is likely the final work day of the week before a long holiday weekend. While we’ll fall short of the 60 degrees of yesterday, another afternoon in the 50s is likely. We’ll have more clouds and a bit of a south breeze to go along with it though.
South wind gusts could hit 25 mph in the afternoon hours but shouldn’t be much of a problem.
Cooler air is still on track for Thanksgiving day thanks to thicker clouds all day. That will keep highs in the mid 40s. There may be a little morning drizzle in the area but it shouldn’t be a huge deal or have a huge impact. Watch for wind gusts to pick up a bit the late afternoon on Thanksgiving though with gusts near 30 mph likely by 4-5pm and after.
Overall the entire holiday weekend looks pretty enjoyable with Thanksgiving itself being the coolest.
