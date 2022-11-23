6 First Alert Traffic: Rollover crash on I-80 slows Omaha traffic along I-680

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 affected evening commuters near the I-680 interchange as well on Tuesday.

The driver involved in the one-car crash was rattled but not injured.

The crash happened near 108th Street at about 5:20 p.m., resulting in lane closures on eastbound I-80. All lanes reopened at about 6:20 p.m.

