6 First Alert Traffic: Rollover crash on I-80 slows Omaha traffic along I-680

Rollover crash on I-80 slows Omaha traffic along I-680
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A rollover crash on eastbound Interstate 80 affected evening commuters near the I-680 interchange as well on Tuesday.
The driver involved in the one-car crash was rattled but not injured.
The crash happened near 108th Street at about 5:20 p.m., resulting in lane closures on eastbound I-80. All lanes reopened at about 6:20 p.m.
