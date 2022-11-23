Omaha Police looking for suspect in 20-year-old woman’s homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday said a murder warrant had been issued for an 18-year-old man they suspect killed a 20-year-old woman earlier this month.

Police are looking for Keanu Louis, describing him as a 5-foot-9 black man with black hair and brown eyes weighing about 130 pounds.

He is a suspect in the homicide of DaeTiauna Kellogg, who was found wounded at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at a hospital.

Louis is facing a charge of first-degree murder. A tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $25,000 award.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.