Omaha Police looking for suspect in 20-year-old woman’s homicide

DaeTiauna Kellogg died after a shooting earlier this month
A reward is possible for tips that lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday said a murder warrant had been issued for an 18-year-old man they suspect killed a 20-year-old woman earlier this month.

Police are looking for Keanu Louis, describing him as a 5-foot-9 black man with black hair and brown eyes weighing about 130 pounds.

He is a suspect in the homicide of DaeTiauna Kellogg, who was found wounded at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at 49th Avenue and Miami Street, north of NW Radial Highway. She was transported in critical condition and declared dead at a hospital.

Louis is facing a charge of first-degree murder. A tip leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect is eligible for a $25,000 award.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

