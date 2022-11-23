Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rosa Parks Way
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a motorcyclist was killed in an accident near 9th Street and Rosa Parks Way Wednesday afternoon.
Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the bridge. Police said he fell into a parking lot below the bridge near 7th and K Streets and died.
The crash was reported shortly around 1:10 p.m.
Expect traffic delays in the area for the next hour.
